19 Photos of Amazing Urban Spaces

It’s easy to miss the nuanced details that make up an urban city. Details like air-conditioners, billboards, ducts, lights, or shacks disappear when they blend into a greater landscape.

But a fascinating project, URBANSCAN by LOT-EK, breathes new life into these seemingly mundane items and spaces through a collection of stunning photographs. The variety of tight and wide shots places an emphasis on texture and structure rather than a focus on the item’s functionality. LOT-EK’s goal is to teach “us to look positively at the things we may have thought irrelevant.” These photographs are a part of a new book, LOT-EK: Objects + Operations, which is out on August 29th.