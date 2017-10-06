2017 Belmont Stakes Horse Race: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

The 2017 Belmont Stakes kicks off Saturday, June 10, in Elmont, New York, at approximately 6:50 p.m ET.

Twelve horses will go toe-to-toe for the grand prize. Classic Empire was a top contender up until he withdrew due to a foot abscess, making Irish War Cry the new crowd favorite.

How to Watch the 2017 Belmont Stakes

The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 6:50 p.m. on NBCSN.

Other race coverage will go from 3 to 5 p.m. ET, but the main race pre-coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET. The main race will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.

You can watch the Belmont Stakes using the NBC Sports website or app.