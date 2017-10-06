TEST OF CHAMPIONS
2017 Belmont Stakes Horse Race: How to Watch the Live Stream Online
The last and final leg of this race’s Triple Event happens this week. Tune into the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes now.
The 2017 Belmont Stakes kicks off Saturday, June 10, in Elmont, New York, at approximately 6:50 p.m ET.
Twelve horses will go toe-to-toe for the grand prize. Classic Empire was a top contender up until he withdrew due to a foot abscess, making Irish War Cry the new crowd favorite.
How to Watch the 2017 Belmont Stakes
The Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 6:50 p.m. on NBCSN.
Other race coverage will go from 3 to 5 p.m. ET, but the main race pre-coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET. The main race will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.
You can watch the Belmont Stakes using the NBC Sports website or app.