2017 BET Awards: When It Is and How to Watch the Live Stream Online

The 2017 BET Awards go down Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. This year’s show will be hosted by Ghostbusters’ Leslie Jones.

This year, Migos, SZA, Big Sean, Xscape will grace the stage, and notable figures such as Cardi B and Trevor Noah will present awards throughout the night.

A full list of this year’s nominees can be found here. The BET organization had a technical glitch that revealed some of the winners less than two weeks before the show. They released an official statement apologizing for the error.

Beyoncé leads for the most nominations. Bruno Mars follows with five. Solange Knowles, Migos, and Chance The Rapper are tied with four nominations. Chance The Rapper will also be honored with the Humanitarian Award for his selfless efforts for his hometown of Chicago.

New Edition will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award just after announcing their biographical mini-series at last year’s award show.

For the past seven years, Nicki Minaj won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award. She’s nominated an eight time but will not be in attendance. There are a variety of reasons why Nicki won’t be there, byt Twitter thinks it’s because she has been dethroned.

Find out Sunday night.

How to Watch the 2017 BET Awards

You can watch the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, starting with the pre-show live at 6:00 p.m. ET, and the awards at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

You can also get a live glimpse from backstage here.