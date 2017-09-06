2017 Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival: How to Live Stream Online

The 15th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is happening June 8 to 11 in Manchester, TN. The four-day festival will be hosted by Sal Masekela and Hannah Rad.

This year’s festival will feature over 50 performers, including Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Glass Animals, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

View a complete list of performers and times here.

How to Watch Bonnaroo

You can stream the Boonaroo Music and Art Festival live using Red Bull TV or YouTube.