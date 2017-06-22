2017 NBA Draft: When It Is and How to Watch Online

There’s something magical about this time of year—school ending, the beginning of summer, and most importantly, the NBA Draft.

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will step up to the mic and announce the first pick of the season. But who will it be?

The Philadelphia 76ers are up first and it is believed they will take Markelle Fultz from Washington.

However, the real story is with UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball is expected to take the number two pick overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN, Ball has only met with NBA legend and Lakers president Magic Johnson during pre-draft deliberations.

This is a draft you will not want to miss.

NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 22, 2017

Where: Barclays Center, New York

Watch: ESPN, or here.