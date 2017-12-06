MAKE OR BREAK

2017 NBA Final Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

The Warriors are poised to take home the NBA finals championship tonight—unless the Cavs are able to crack out one more win.

Malia Griggs

06.12.17 3:30 PM ET

Reuters

Game 5 of the NBA Finals airs Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still in the running for the championship win, after crushing the Golden State Warriors 137-116 in game 4. If they are able to beat the Warriors tonight, who have three wins under their belts, they will accomplish what no NBA team has done before: come back to overtake the Warriors' three wins in the finals.

Odds look good for the Warriors, who could seal the deal tonight.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 5

You can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

For the live stream of the game, check out WatchESPN.