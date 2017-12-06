2017 NBA Final Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

Game 5 of the NBA Finals airs Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still in the running for the championship win, after crushing the Golden State Warriors 137-116 in game 4. If they are able to beat the Warriors tonight, who have three wins under their belts, they will accomplish what no NBA team has done before: come back to overtake the Warriors' three wins in the finals.

Odds look good for the Warriors, who could seal the deal tonight.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 5

You can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.