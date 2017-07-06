2017 NBA Final Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch Live Stream Online

Game 3 of the NBA Finals airs Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Golden State Warriors lead the series 2-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers after a 132 -113 win on Sunday night in Oakland, CA, making it the Warriors’ 14th consecutive playoff win.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant led the scoreboard with 33 points and 13 rebound, while Stephen Curry finished the game with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He also recorded the first post-season triple-double of his career.

The Cavaliers’ LeBron James also made history with his eighth playoff triple-double tying him with Magic Johnson for the NBA record.

Hopefully, Wednesday night’s game can help the Cavaliers turn their luck around.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 3

You can watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can live stream the games using the the Watch ESPN website or app.