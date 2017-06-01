2017 NBA Final Warriors vs Cavaliers: How to Watch Live Stream Online

Game 1 of the NBA Finals airs Thursday, June 1 at 9 pm ET in Oakland, California.

The Golden State Warriors face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers after an easy series sweep against the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference finals. The road has been smooth for Golden State who made post-season history with 12 straight wins to start.

The Cavaliers have had a similar road to the finals. After eliminating the Celtics 4-1, the Cavaliers were named Eastern Conference Champions.

This will be the first time in NBA history that the same teams faced each other three years in a row.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1

You can watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. You can live stream the games using the the Watch ESPN website or app.