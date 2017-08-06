2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Predators vs. Penguins: How to Watch Live Stream Online

Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup happens Thursday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Nashville Predators handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their second loss of the series with a score of 4-1.

This takes the Nashville Predators up to 8-1 on home ice despite not having center Nick Bonino for the second game in a row.

The series continues Thursday. Find out who will come out on top.

How to Watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5

You can watch Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC or using the NBC Sports website or app.