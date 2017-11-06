2017 Tony Awards: When It Is and How to Watch the Live Stream Online

It’s showtime.

Broadway’s finest will flock to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m EST.

Hosted by Kevin Spacey, the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be an event you will not want to miss. While there is no Hamilton this year, the competition will be fierce.

Bette Midler stole the show in the latest revival of Hello, Dolly! Dear Evan Hansen was a musical that told the story of teen suicide. And Come From Away stood out as a warmhearted 9/11-themed show.

Will anyone sweep their category? Probably not. Will Bette Midler sing? Fingers-crossed! Tune in tonight for Broadway’s biggest show.

How to Watch the Tony Awards

The awards will be aired on CBS. For Red Carpet and press room action, watch here.