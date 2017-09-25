97-Year-Old WWII Vet Takes a Knee: ‘Those Kids Have Every Right to Protest’

On Sunday, Americans all around the world took a knee in solidarity with NFL players after President Donald Trump said he hoped owners would “get that son of a bitch off the field” for protesting during the national anthem.

During Sunday’s games, most NFL teams took a knee, stood arm in arm, or did not go out onto the field at all during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

But even this 97-year-old grandfather wanted to do his part. A World War II veteran, Brennan Gilmore’s grandfather donned his WWII vet hat and took a knee. He told Gilmore, “Those kids have every right to protest.”

Gilmore, who was the Chief of Staff to former Congressman Tom Perriello, wrote on Twitter: “Grandpa has always been an ally to the civil rights [sic] movement for many years. He’s an amazing man always on the side of justice.”