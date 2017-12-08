Car Mows Down Anti-Racism Protesters in Charlottesville; One Dead, Dozen Injured

A vehicle plowed into protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, killing one and injuring 19, according to a hospital official.

A gray Dodge Challenger accelerated from at least a hundred feet away, driving directly into the crowd and hurling people into the air. Blood could be seen on other car windows in photographs and video taken after the incident. President Donald Trump said he condemned violence "on many sides" from his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Warning: Graphic video.

The Challenger apparently struck a vehicle, then reversed back up the street it drove down, followed by protesters. The driver is reportedly in custody.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has been in touch with Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, the White House told The Daily Beast.

Tensions began building on Friday night, when white supremacists, led in part by agitator Richard Spencer, rallied with torches around a monument of Thomas Jefferson. On Saturday morning, crowds gathered again, with counter-protesters arriving too. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe issued a state of emergency, urging residents to “stay away” from Charlottesville.

Attendees at Saturday’s planned march, including Spencer and white supremacist David Duke, were told to disperse as counter-protesters began outnumbering the conflagration of white supremacist groups and armed white nationalist militiamen. Though there were multiple skirmishes, violence was minimal before the car struck the crowd.

Trump condemned violence in a tweet prior to the car incident. “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!” House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and both candidates for Virginia governor also condemned hate and violence.

Trump's tweet was widely criticized for being vague and Spencer, who helped organize the white supremacist rally, hailed it as a tacit endorsement of the so-called alt-right.

“Did Trump just denounce antifa?” he tweeted, referring to anti-fascist counter-protesters. “Or did Trump denounce the state police that cracked down on peacefully and lawfully assembled demonstrators?"