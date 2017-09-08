A Giant Trump Chicken Was Staring Down the White House

A giant inflatable Trump chicken was seen near The White House on Wednesday, in an apparent protest of President Trump for being a "weak and ineffective leader,” according to USA Today.

The chicken balloon, which was designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais and produced in China, was standing just south of the White House, near the Washington Monument.

The chicken balloon owner, documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar, says the point of the chicken was to show Trump is a “chicken” for being “too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and playing chicken with North Korea.”

The chicken balloon attracted much attention in the District, and began to trend on Twitter.