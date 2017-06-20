A Person Literally Hopped Out Of A Delayed Train And Tried To Walk The Tracks In NYC

The New York subway system is a hot mess—and one person had it on Tuesday morning when their train was delayed.

Every New Yorker has thought about it once, but lately trains have been truly terrible. Earlier this month an F train was delayed for almost an hour between stops with no electricity or air conditioning.

Tuesday’s morning rush hour was just the latest victim of massive train delays.

According to NBC New York, at least one passenger attempted to escape the delay by leaving the train car and walking along the subway line to the next station. Witnesses say the commuter did not want to be late for work.

The MTA said a northbound F train was held at 34th Street for about 25 minutes when they received reports a passenger had exited the train.

“I cannot stress enough how dangerous this is,” MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said in a statement. “With a live third rail and the possibility of the train moving at any time, this individual could have been seriously injured or worse.”

“Under no circumstances should customers leave a train unless instructed to do so by the crew,” Ortiz added.