Mom Shocked at Daughter’s Arrest for Leaking Secrets

Reality Winner, a 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor, is the first casualty in the Trump administration’s promised war on leakers. Winner was arrested over the weekend for allegedly leaking top secret information to a news organization, the Justice Department said Monday.

The announcement came hours after The Intercept published a series of NSA documents claiming Russian hackers attempted to infiltrate a U.S. voting software supplier and more than 100 local election officials before the election. “The Intercept has no knowledge of the identity of the source,” it said in a statement.

Winner had been a government contractor with top secret clearance at a Georgia facility since February, according to the DOJ. On May 9, the government claims she printed classified information from the facility and mailed it to a media outlet.

Winner’s mother Billie Winner-Davis told The Daily Beast even after the DOJ announcement that her family still was not sure why Winner had been arrested.

“I don’t know what they’re alleging,” she said, asking for specifics from the DOJ’s press release. “What do you know?”

Winner-Davis said the allegations against her daughter were vague when they spoke Sunday.

“I don’t know who she might have sent it to,” she said. “[DOJ] were very vague. They said she mishandled and released documents that she shouldn’t have, but we had no idea what it pertained to or who.”

The most her daughter talked about was her pets.

“She called us yesterday night. She asked if we could help out with relocating her cat and dog,” Winner-Davis said.

Winner-Davis said her daughter never talked about her work, and her family did not know the specifics of her recently acquired job as a government contractor. She added that her daughter, while quiet about her job, was outspoken about her beliefs.

“She’s very passionate. Very passionate about her views and things like that, but she’s never to my knowledge been active in politics or any of that,” said Winner-Davis.

On Twitter, she expressed frequent dissatisfaction with Trump administration policies, and retweeted a joke about government leaks, as well as a tweet by famous whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

In recent months, she frequently tweeted at Trump. “have you ever even met an Iranian?” she responded to Trump when he tweeted that immigrants coming from seven Muslim-majority countries were “SO DANGEROUS.”

She tweeted “#RESISTANCE” after the U.S. Department of Agriculture began blacking out public information. Immediately after Trump’s election, she took to Twitter to voice her disappointment. “I listened to you daily, and your podcast kept me sane,” she wrote at the FiveThirtyEight podcast on November 9. “What the heck #betrayed #disillusioned.” She tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders’ statement calling Trump racist and xenophobic immediately after.

On election night, she tweeted “Well. People suck.”

Winner is a U.S. Air Force veteran. As a parting gift in November, she wrote, her colleagues gave her a signed and framed photograph of Anderson Cooper, which she showed off in a Facebook post.

“Thank you for your service,” her colleagues wrote on the picture.

It is unclear when her daughter might be able to seek bond, Winner-Davis said.

“She has a hearing on Thursday about that,” she said.