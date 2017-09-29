An “Adorable” Little Girl Dressed in a Pantsuit Met Hillary Clinton At a Book Signing

At a book signing in Brooklyn a little girl— dressed in a Clinton-inspired mini pantsuit —met her idol Hillary Clinton.

The event where Clinton appeared, showcased “It Takes A Village,” the picture book adaptation of Clinton’s 2006 book of the same name. In the photo, Clinton is seen smiling at her mini-me, named Grace, while signing picture books at the event.

Grace was also pictured holding a “Keep Going” blue heart sign, dressed in her white pantsuit and pearls outside the event.

People on social media reacted to the “adorable” picture of Grace, and even called her “a future leader.”