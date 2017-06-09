ROKER TO THE RESCUE
Al Roker Rips Rush Limbaugh Over Hurricane Irma Comments
“He is putting people's lives at risk," Roker said.
Al Roker called out Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday morning after the talk-radio host accused media and retailers of creating hurricane anxiety to advance a liberal climate change agenda.
“There is a desire to advance this climate-change agenda,” Limbaugh said, “and hurricanes are one of the fastest [ways] to do it.”
He continued: “Unlike UFOs, which only land in trailer parks, hurricanes are always forecast to hit major population centers.”
Limbaugh repeatedly clarified that he is not an actual meteorologist. Roker, who is a weatherman, said to ignore the comments, and that Limbaugh’s requests to ignore warnings on Irma “borders on criminal.”