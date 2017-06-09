Al Roker Rips Rush Limbaugh Over Hurricane Irma Comments

Al Roker called out Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday morning after the talk-radio host accused media and retailers of creating hurricane anxiety to advance a liberal climate change agenda.

“There is a desire to advance this climate-change agenda,” Limbaugh said, “and hurricanes are one of the fastest [ways] to do it.”

He continued: “Unlike UFOs, which only land in trailer parks, hurricanes are always forecast to hit major population centers.”

Limbaugh repeatedly clarified that he is not an actual meteorologist. Roker, who is a weatherman, said to ignore the comments, and that Limbaugh’s requests to ignore warnings on Irma “borders on criminal.”