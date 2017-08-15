Alabama 2017 GOP Senate Primary: How to Watch the Live Results

The race to fill U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ now-vacant Senate seat continues Tuesday, August 15, as ten candidates face off for the deeply red state’s Republican primary.

As The Daily Beast reported this week, the Alabama Republican fight has largely been a Trump love-fest, with three unequivocal Trump backers leading the pack of those vying for the seat once held by the president’s wayward attorney general.

There’s Roy Moore, the controversial former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court; Sen. Luther Strange, the incumbent appointed by Sessions who recently received Trump’s backing; and Rep. Mo Brooks, a pro-Trump conservative lawmaker popular among right-wing media stars like Sean Hannity.

None of the three big names are expected to clear the 50-percent vote mark, meaning the contest will likely continue to a runoff election scheduled for next month. Moore currently leads most polling, with Strange and Brooks competing for the runner-up slot.

Polls close for the Alabama primary at 7 p.m., central time.

Check out the live election results below, provided by DecisionDesk HQ: