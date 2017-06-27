All The Awkward Encounters President Donald Trump Has Had With World Leaders

Donald Trump has had yet another interesting meet-and-greet with a foreign dignitary.

During a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister decided to give Trump a “bear hug.”

This is not the first time Trump has had an awkward greeting.

There was the time German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Trump for a handshake and he stonewalled her.

When The Donald tried to shake Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hand and Trudeau just stared at his hand.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017.

That other time newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron would not let go of Trump’s hand.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

Trump responded to Macron like this.

Remember when the First Family met Pope Francis?

EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty

And, of course, the now infamous shove of the Prime Minister of Montenegro at NATO’s headquarters.