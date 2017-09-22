WHAT'S GOOD
All the Good Stuff that Happened During Summer 2017
There were glimmers of hope this summer, if you squinted really, really hard.
The summer of 2017 sucked. You probably don’t need a reminder of the president of the United States’ Twitter tantrums, the horrific white-supremacist protests in Charlottesville (and Trump’s tepid response), the DACA nightmare, and all of the record-breaking hurricanes.
What you could use is a rundown of the brief glimmers of hope during this hot, hellish season. Fingers crossed that fall brings many more.
JUNE
June 2 - Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, debuted in the U.S. The female-centered, female-directed film had the best opening weekend turnout for a non-sequel superhero film
June 12 - The Golden State Warriors blew away the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and Kevin Durant was named MVP. This was great news, depending on your allegiance
June 17 - Pop star Beyoncé gave birth to twins
June 19 - Apple’s iPhone turned 10. Yay?!
June 26 - The Harry Potter series celebrated its 20th—yes, 20th!—anniversary
JULY
July 16 - Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first-ever female to play Doctor Who
July 19 - Hit song Despacito set the record for the most streamed-song ever
AUGUST
Aug. 10 - Taylor Swift took the stand and, in a display of complete calm, completely dragged the DJ she says groped her
Aug. 12 - Responding to the horrors in Charlottesville, Va., President Obama tweeted this quote from Nelson Mandela: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." His tweet became the most-liked tweet of all time
Aug. 17 - After Heather Heyer’s tragic murder by a white supremacist during the Charlottesville protests, a memorial was held for her, and quietly, word spread of a candlelit vigil. For one evening, thousands peacefully assembled to honor the victim
Aug. 21 - The first total solar eclipse in almost a century occurred across a large portion of the country, both partially and in full form, so that the entire sky went dark
Aug. 27 - HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones had an epic 79-minute finale episode in its penultimate season
Aug. 30 - The U.S. approved the first cancer treatment using blood cells to attack leukemia