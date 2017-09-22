All the Good Stuff that Happened During Summer 2017

The summer of 2017 sucked. You probably don’t need a reminder of the president of the United States’ Twitter tantrums, the horrific white-supremacist protests in Charlottesville (and Trump’s tepid response), the DACA nightmare, and all of the record-breaking hurricanes.

What you could use is a rundown of the brief glimmers of hope during this hot, hellish season. Fingers crossed that fall brings many more.

JUNE

June 2 - Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, debuted in the U.S. The female-centered, female-directed film had the best opening weekend turnout for a non-sequel superhero film

June 12 - The Golden State Warriors blew away the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and Kevin Durant was named MVP. This was great news, depending on your allegiance

June 17 - Pop star Beyoncé gave birth to twins

June 19 - Apple’s iPhone turned 10. Yay?!

June 26 - The Harry Potter series celebrated its 20th—yes, 20th!—anniversary

JULY

July 16 - Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first-ever female to play Doctor Who

July 19 - Hit song Despacito set the record for the most streamed-song ever

AUGUST

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Aug. 10 - Taylor Swift took the stand and, in a display of complete calm, completely dragged the DJ she says groped her

Aug. 12 - Responding to the horrors in Charlottesville, Va., President Obama tweeted this quote from Nelson Mandela: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." His tweet became the most-liked tweet of all time

Aug. 17 - After Heather Heyer’s tragic murder by a white supremacist during the Charlottesville protests, a memorial was held for her, and quietly, word spread of a candlelit vigil. For one evening, thousands peacefully assembled to honor the victim

Aug. 21 - The first total solar eclipse in almost a century occurred across a large portion of the country, both partially and in full form, so that the entire sky went dark

Aug. 27 - HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones had an epic 79-minute finale episode in its penultimate season

Aug. 30 - The U.S. approved the first cancer treatment using blood cells to attack leukemia