Amazing Photos Of Old-School New York

Long before David Simon’s color-saturated version of sordid old Times Square came to HBO in the form of The Deuce, photographer Carrie Boretz was out capturing the raw and gritty reality of New York City. She presents a nostalgic collective of the mid-1970s through 1990s in her new book, Street. Boretz find the beauty in the mundane, and showcases the reality of everyday life, from the homeless to tourists, misfits, and everyday workers. All of these people shared the same common places, and this compilation of imagery highlights the biggest contradictions in a place deemed the greatest city in the world.

Boretz strays away from the technicalities of the art of photography, and instead uses the power of instinct as a driving force in her work. She has mastered the ability to arrest the viewer’s eye and resonate with the timeless photographs of children playing in the park, streets, and schoolyards. As well as the intimacy in lovers, strangers, and relatives. Street embodies the entire spectrum of the complexities of the common people. Here, a look at the crossroads of the world she caught in the act.