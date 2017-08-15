Amber Heard Claps Back At Beleaguered Australian Politician Who Threatened To Kill Her Dogs

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Amber Heard has served up a frigid portion of humble pie to Australia’s deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, the politician who threatened to have her dogs Pistol and Boo put down after they were smuggled illegally into Australia on a private jet in 2015.

Heard, who was forced to make a humiliating ‘apology video’ with her then-husband Johnny Depp, has taken great delight in twitter-roasting Joyce over the past few hours after it emerged he is a dual citizen of both Australia and New Zealand on Monday, possibly in violation of Australian constitutional rules.

Heard and Depp’s apology video was felt by many to be insincere and was widely mocked, and the saga earned the hashtag #WarOnTerrier. Joyce defended the decision to release the video, saying it transmitted an important message about Australia's biosecurity rules to a much wider number of people than a government announcement would have done.

However Heard was quick to mock Joyce yesterday on twitter.

And while Heard and Depp were suspected to be laughing at Joyce behind his back with their stilted apology video, now Heard is doing so to his face.

During the public debate over the fate of the dogs, Joyce stressed that the actors would not receive special treatment because of their high profile, and must obey the law.

This proved an unmissable line of attack for Heard:

"The consequences of a disease outbreak could have been terrifying," he wrote when sharing the pair's apology video on his Facebook page.

Twitter users were quick to respond to Heard's tweets.

Joyce has so far not responded to the video, but he has previously shown himself to be a reasonably good sport.

Joyce denied directing the apology video himself, saying, "As far as me directing this atrocious movie, no, even I could have done a little better than that. Do it again Johnny, do it with gusto mate, a little gusto."