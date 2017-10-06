Amber Rose Poses Nude, Breaks the Internet

On Friday night, LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers managed to avoid an NBA Finals sweep with a 137-116 trouncing of the Golden State Warriors.

But many people’s attention was on Amber Rose.

The activist and entrepreneur, who recently took it upon herself to troll none other than our lord and savior Beyoncé, posted a decidedly NSFW photo to her Instagram account of her posing bottomless on a stairwell. The image, which may get her temporarily banned from the social media service (which famously doesn’t allow nudity), was accompanied by the hashtag #amberroseslutwalk—Rose’s annual event (more info here) that aims to “deliver a flawlessly executed event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to impact and uplift, while shifting the paradigm of rape culture. The event provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.”

Here is the NSFW image:

Instagram Amber Rose.

She sure knows how to get the word out.