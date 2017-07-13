Andy Murray Just Shut Down A Reporter’s Casual Sexism

Andy Murray may have just been knocked out of Wimbledon by American Sam Querrey, but his backhands are still on point.

In the press conference following his loss, a reporter can be heard asking Murray off-camera: “Andy, Sam is the first U.S. player to reach a major semi-final since 2009. How would you describe the—?”

To which Murray coolly interjects: “Male player.”

“I beg your pardon?” the reporter asks, after a pause.

“Male player, right?” Murray repeats.

Because, of course, Serena Williams has won 12 Grand Slam tournaments since 2009. Yes, TWELVE.

The reporter’s offhanded comment echoes the blatant sexism John McEnroe displayed last month, when he said Williams would rank “like 700th” on the male tennis circuit.

Twitter offered its praise of Murray’s humble correction.

And so did his mom, Judy, who tweeted:

Watch the full interaction here.