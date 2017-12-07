Andy Serkis’ Gollum Reads Trump’s Tweets on ‘Colbert’

Stephen Colbert is a massive Lord of the Rings fan — even making a cameo in one of The Hobbit movies — so it was no surprise that he was a bit more interested in talking to his guest, Andy Serkis, last night about playing Gollum/Smeagol than he was about the actor’s latest film, War for the Planet of the Apes.

“I wonder if I could ask you a favor,” Colbert asked Serkis during their interview. “I would love it if I could hear either Smeagol or Gollum read these tweets by Donald Trump.”

With that, Serkis hopped up onto his chair in a crouch and delivered his lines as Colbert beamed with joy to his left. “The fake news media has never been so wrong, or so dirty,” he recited as Gollum. “Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad.”

Then there was his take on what has perhaps become Trump’s most famous tweet. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he read, before shaking his head and transforming into Gollum’s gentler side Smeagol. “Wait, wait, what’s ‘covfefe,’ precious?” he asked.

“No one knows,” Colbert replied. “That’s the most beautiful thing. I’ve got to say, they actually sound better that way.”