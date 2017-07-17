Ann Coulter Continues Online Attacks on Delta Until 4am

Ann Coulter's insane twitter tirade against Delta Airlines shows no sign of abating.

The Conservative commentator and author of the 2009 book, Guilty: Liberal "Victims" and Their Assault on America which criticized those liberals she described as playing the victim, continued tweeting until 4am EST Monday morning, accusing the airline of being 'fascist' and trying to control her after it attacked her 'slanderous' comments.

Coulter has plenty of critics, but supporters and detractors alike have usually assumed her to be in possession of a thick skin.

Over the weekend, however, the right-wing firebrand revealed herself as a secret snowflake, unleashing an online tirade of abuse and derision on Delta Airlines after they gave away her extra legroom seat to someone else.

Delta hit back at Coulter, saying, "We are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media," and described Coulter's behavior in a tweet to her as "unnecessary and unacceptable."

This was like a red rag to maddened bull, and an outraged Coulter continued tweeting until the early hours of Monday morning, accusing the airline of being ‘fascist’ for trying to dictate what she could and could not say.

The row began after Coulter flew from New York's La Guardia airport to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Coulter detailed how she was asked to move from a seat with extra leg room that she had "carefully chosen in advance and booked," posting a picture of the woman her seat was given to.

Coulter also attacked the airline's employees.

Delta said in a statement that Coulter had originally booked a window seat in an exit row, but changed it to one in the aisle less than 24 hours before. The airline said it "inadvertently" moved Coulter during boarding, to another window seat in the same row "when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests."

The airline said that while there was some confusion over seating assignments initially, all passengers complied with a flight attendant's request to move to the seats listed on their ticket. It was only when Coulter began tweeting on Saturday that Delta became aware of the issue, the airline said.

"Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience," it said. "We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased."

Delta also said its customer care and social media teams tried reaching the political analyst several times to apologize, but did not hear back from her until Sunday evening.

Many commentators on social media were quick to draw a contrast between Coulter's frequent complaints about the 'victim mentality' of liberals and minorities and her own sense of outrage at what could reasonably be construed as a minor inconvenience.