Ann Coulter on Trump: I Bet on a Loser

Hell hath no fury like Ann Coulter scorned.

The author of last year’s worshipful paean to our 45th president, In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome, fielded nine pointed questions from The Daily Beast on Thursday.

It was a day on which she expended much of her wrath on denouncing her former hero (and confessing that she didn’t really like him that much to begin with) in a disgusted response to the news that Donald Trump is colluding with his Wednesday night dinner guests, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, to enact a law allowing 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” to stay in the United States while delaying construction on that supposed wall of his along the Mexican border.

“This guy is like a couch—he picks up whatever the person sitting on him is wearing,” Coulter slammed Trump contemptuously during one of her multiple right-wing radio appearances (this one with WBAL’s Derek Hunter) that amounted to a primal scream against the president’s support for DACA (i.e. “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals”).

“Whatever his audience wants him to say, he says—which is why some of us have been concerned.”

Coulter was even harsher on social media, where her fusillade of insults for her erstwhile fearless leader amounted to a Category 5 Twitter storm.

“At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?” she demanded in response to a presidential tweet that the so-called Dreamers “have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own—brought in by parents at young age.”

“If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence,” Coulter added.

In another tweet, Coulter wrote: “Let's play Jeopardy. ANSWER: An Easter egg. QUESTION: What's the only thing easier to roll than Donald J. Trump?”

Thus Coulter’s apparently irretrievable divorce from Trump after a love affair that started when he requested a copy of her anti-immigrant screed Adios, America in 2015 and incorporated its precepts into his raping-Mexican stump speeches.

Herewith, our questions bolded and Coulter’s replies:

Given that Trump is now apparently being rolled (as you put it) by Schumer and Pelosi, do you feel like you've been betrayed or that you simply misjudged the man—or, another option, he conned you?

“No, I saw him VERY clearly. You put your money down on a horse, sometimes he doesn’t win, place or show.”

When you tweeted that a) who DOESN’T want to impeach Trump, and b) you would prefer President Pence, were those Coulter-esque quips or do they reflect your real feelings?

“To quote the great DJT, ‘We’ll see.’”

When you retweeted the “Put a fork in Trump—he’s dead” line from the Breitbart commenter, do you agree with that?

“I often pass along cooking tips.”

I see you remain, as of today, one of the 45 people Trump follows on Twitter. Are you concerned he might block you now?

“Has he blocked Chuck Schumer?”

Your December 2016 column—in which Trump tried to charm liberal New York Times columnist Frank Bruni at a White House holiday party (“I'm going to get you to write some good stuff about me”)—suggests that Trump simply wants to be liked and perhaps that is far more important to him than core principals. Do you think that might now prove to be the final word on the subject of his presidential character?

“I still believe that. Unlike some people, I do not easily shed my core beliefs.”

What is your level of disappointment, disgust, feeling of betrayal—please pick one or come up with your own—that best reflects your attitude toward the president?

“Sad for our country.”

Do you regret authoring a book titled In Trump We Trust?

“Je ne regrette rien.”

Given that polling suggests that “enshrining DACA” in legislation is wildly popular among Americans, what is the upside for Trump not supporting it?

“63 million voters.”

Is Trump's apparent apostasy fixable?

“Only if he is willing to begin intensive therapy next week, after his presidency.”

On the radio, Coutler attacked the heart of Donald Trump’s brand, calling the ghost-written author of The Art of the Deal “the worst negotiator I’ve ever seen.”

Contrary to last year’s book-length fanzine, she added: “He wasn’t most people’s idea of the ideal presidential candidate. We would have liked to see somebody a little more thoughtful, who read, who came to his positions after knowing stuff. That person wasn’t running.”