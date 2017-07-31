The Mooch Is Out and Congress Is Loving it

The Mooch is out.

Anthony Scaramucci lasted a whopping 10 days as White House Communications Director. The initial announcement was made Friday, July 21, 2017.

Scaramucci led a very controversial White House tenure. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned the day Scaramucci announced his role.

Shortly after word broke on The Mooch’s hunt for leakers, more resignations came down including White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Then a mere 7 days into his job, Scaramucci called a New Yorker reporter and unleashed an on the record profanity packed tirade that ripped most of his staffers and Priebus.

As word got out, members of Congress still had their fun with the news.