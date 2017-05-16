Seth Meyers on Comey Memo: President Trump Is ‘Deeply Unfit for the Office’

“Just before we started taping tonight,” Seth Meyers announced, “The New York Times reported that President Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.”

Meyers was, during his “A Closer Look” segment on Tuesday’s Late Night, referencing a bombshell report by The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt claiming that President Trump had asked former FBI Director Comey: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

The late-night host was, predictably, appalled: “We need Republicans to stand up and do something, because right now we got a President who is deeply unfit for the office.”

Earlier in the segment, Meyers attempted to recap just how “insane” the last eight days have been in the Trump White House:

“On Monday, we learned that then-President Obama warned Trump not to hire former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.”

“On Tuesday, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey—which Comey found out about on TV.”

“On Wednesday, he met in the Oval Office with Russian diplomats, including an accused Russian spy.”

“On Thursday, he admitted that he fired Comey specifically because of the Russian investigation.”

“On Friday, he threatened Comey with secret tapes of their conversations.”

“On Saturday, the Justice Department began interviewing new candidates for FBI director.”

“Yesterday, we learned that Trump gave the Russians highly classified information.”

“And today, we learned that Trump asked Comey to shut down the FBI’s investigation into Flynn.”

“And, if you’re wondering why I didn’t mention Sunday,” added Meyers, “that was Mother’s Day, so obviously Trump was doing what all normal husbands do: spending the day alone on a golf course in a different state, which, in fairness, is the best gift he could have given her.”

Meyers also shouted out The Daily Beast twice during his “A Closer Look” bit, first quoting a senior Trump aide who told The Daily Beast that when the news of Trump divulging classified intel to Russian officials broke, senior staffers at the White House were literally “hiding in offices.”

“Things were so grim in the Trump administration last night that an aide described the scene at the White House as ‘tense’ and ‘a morgue,’” added Meyers, again referring the Beast report. “I guess that explains why Steve Bannon looks like he’s already been embalmed. Dude looks like he gargles with formaldehyde.”