Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The defending NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, on May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.

The Celtics return to the Eastern Conference finals after losing to the Miami Heat back in 2012.

The Cavs come off a easy 4-0 sweep against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls after a 6-game series and the Washington Wizards after an even longer 7-game series.

Will the Celtics give the Cavs a run for their money, or will it be easy sailing for the Cavs? Find out tonight.

How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 1

Watch the first game of the finals on Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Live stream the game using the Watch TNT app.