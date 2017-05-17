GAME TIME
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 1: How to Watch Live Stream Online
The defending NBA champions go toe-to-toe with the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The defending NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 1, on May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston.
The Celtics return to the Eastern Conference finals after losing to the Miami Heat back in 2012.
The Cavs come off a easy 4-0 sweep against the Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls after a 6-game series and the Washington Wizards after an even longer 7-game series.
Will the Celtics give the Cavs a run for their money, or will it be easy sailing for the Cavs? Find out tonight.
Watch the first game of the finals on Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.
Live stream the game using the Watch TNT app.