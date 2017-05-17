Seth Meyers Brands President Trump ‘Corrupt’ Over Comey Memo Reveal

Seth Meyers is apparently a fan of The Daily Beast.

On Tuesday night during his “A Closer Look” segment, the Late Night host cited a story by The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Jana Winter revealing that when the news first broke of President Trump allegedly divulging highly classified information to Russian officials during their Oval Office visit, his senior administration staffers resorted to “hiding in offices.” And on Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” Meyers shouted out another story in The Daily Beast detailing the fallout in the wake of the Comey memo.

“Well, a senior official in the Trump administration was really blunt, telling The Daily Beast—and this is a real quote—‘I don’t see how Trump isn’t completely fucked,’” said Meyers. “I like how that’s worded in a way that makes it clear there’s no alternative.”

According to The New York Times, a memo composed by former FBI director James Comey following his Feb. 14 meeting with Trump explained how the commander-in-chief asked him to end his office’s investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who was fired after it came to light that he’d lied to numerous Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his contacts with Russian officials during the election. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

“I hope you can let this go. Not only is Trump corrupt, he’s not even smooth about it,” joked Meyers. “He sounds like a guy who tries to bribe the maître d’ at a restaurant but slips him a handful of loose change.”

Meyers then attempted to break down some of the madness of the past few days.

“So now the FBI director claims to have written documentation showing that the president tried to intervene in an investigation, which of course comes after Trump fired Comey specifically because of the Russia investigation, and then tried to intimidate Comey with a threatening tweet,” said Meyers.

And how are Republicans reacting? Well, in the immediate aftermath of the Comey memo, GOP congressmen went completely MIA, refusing to go on any cable network to address the bombshell—even Fox News. “We’ve tried tonight to get Republicans to come out and talk to us, and there are not Republicans willing to go on camera tonight,” said Fox News’ Brett Baier.

“Even Fox News can’t get Republicans to come on. That’s like E! not being able to book a Kardashian,” cracked Meyers.

Then the kicker: “Trump is harming his presidency so much I wouldn’t be surprised if he was throwing it because he has money on his own impeachment.”