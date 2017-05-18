All the Times Merriam-Webster Has Trolled Donald Trump

Merriam-Webster’s at it again.

Since President Trump was just candidate Trump, the Twitter account for the dictionary has been not-so-subtly correcting his spelling and grammar (and his team’s, too).

Thursday, Trump tweeted about the Justice Department’s appointment of a special “councel.” True to form, Merriam-Webster was there to point out the president’s error.

Here are ALL of the times the long-time dictionary publisher corrected Trump and members of the White House.

When Trump thought he coined the phrase “priming the pump.”

That time Ivanka Trump didn’t understand the meaning of “complicit.”

When Trump posted one too many spaces.

A gentle spell-check from Merriam-Webster.

In response to Kellyanne Conway’s definition of “feminism.”

When Sean Spicer insisted members of the intelligence community gave Trump a standing ovation.

That time Conway coined the phrase “alternative facts.”

When Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos called Trump’s inauguration “historical.”

The time Trump claimed China stole a U.S. drone and used the term “unpresidented.”

When they wanted to clarify the confusion President Trump’s “bad hombres” comment caused.

And when the country could not tell if Trump was saying “bigly” or “big league.”

To be continued...