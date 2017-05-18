Amber Rose Trolls Beyoncé: ‘I Am Becky with the Short Hair’

Late Wednesday night, Amber Rose did the unthinkable: she went after Beyoncé.

The TV host, activist and entrepreneur took to her Twitter and tweeted the following:

Twitter Amber Rose tweets about Beyonce. Amber Rose tweets about Beyonce.

“Becky with the good hair” is, of course, the infamous unnamed mistress that Beyoncé references on her hit song “Sorry” off her groundbreaking album Lemonade—a woman who, it is alleged, cheated with Bey’s husband Jay Z. When Lemonade first premiered on HBO, the internet zeroed in on Jay Z pal Rachel Roy as a possible Becky, due to a very curious Instagram post she made the night of the special’s debut. Roy has a long history with Jay Z, as she is the ex of his former business partner Damon Dash, who famously fell out with his Roc-A-Fella Records and Rocawear cofounder a number of years ago.

Rose also had words for the rapper Tyga, tweeting, “Dear Tyga ever since you left Blac Chyna your music has been [trash emojis] it’s always been trash just more than usual.” For those blessedly in the dark, Blac Chyna is Tyga’s ex (they have a son together) who he left for a then-underage Kylie Jenner. Chyna is also the best friend of Rose, who has always been very vocal in defending her pal when it comes to Tyga.

After Beyoncé’s army of online fans—the Beyhive, as it were—came after Rose for the tweet, flooding her mentions with GIFs, she posted a sarcastic-sounding apology video on Instagram, claiming that she was hacked.

This is not the first time Rose has gotten in trouble for commenting on Queen Bey. In an interview with The Daily Beast, she once remarked: “So if we could sing, it would be OK if we were on stage half-naked. We all love Beyoncé, but she’s on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she’s able to do that. We don’t have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticized as former sex workers, but at the end of the day we’re just women—we’re all women—and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater. We’re all the same.”

It was a fairly innocuous statement—Rose was merely attempting to explain how there is a double standard when it comes to women like her and Blac Chyna versus a superstar A-lister like Beyoncé—but the Beyhive came for her anyway, viewing it as a slight against their deity. The online onslaught forced Rose to issue a series of apology tweets, claiming (correctly) that her comments were taken out of context, and claiming to be a card-carrying member of the Beyhive:

By the looks of it, expect another apology.