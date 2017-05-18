Chris Cornell and the Grunge Gods Gone Too Soon

Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty

Scott Weiland, frontman for Stone Temple Pilots, had a expansive career of three decades. Known for his electric stage presence and erratic behavior, Weiland also struggled with substance abuse throughout his career and died of an accidental overdose in 2015. According to an autopsy, the former Stone Temple Pilots frontman, who was found dead on his tour bus in Minneapolis on Dec. 3, overdosed on cocaine, alcohol, and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA). Here, Scott Weiland performing with Stone Temple Pilots at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 25, 1996.