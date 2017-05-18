This Photo of Chuck Schumer and Ben Sasse Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

It’s been a wild few days on Capitol Hill. Last night, a special counsel was appointed to investigate Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election, and the drumbeat for impeachment is being heard on the Hill.

It would be hard to blame politicians for feeling frazzled.

Senate colleagues Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) were photographed appearing to let off steam—or, as Sasse put it:

Now that he mentions it... Schumer even threw his two cents in.

Thank you for this laugh, Senator Sasse.