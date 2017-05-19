Jean-Michel Basquiat joins the realm of great artists with one of the most expensive paintings.

Thursday night, Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1982 work "Untitled" sold for a record-breaking $110.5 million at auction. This is the highest amount paid for U.S.-produced work. The piece is one of the creations to be auctioned during the Impressionist and Modern Art evening sale May 16, 2017.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of the Contemporary Art Foundation and large online fashion mall, Zozotown, revealed himself to be the buyer.

Basquiat's work has now joined the hall of fame of million dollar paintings along side Pablo Picasso Francis Bacon, Leonardo da Vinci and others.

Here is a a list of the top most expensive paintings to date.

Alamy

Paul Gauguin, Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) (1982)

Sold for: ~$300 million

Sold in February 2015 to: State of Qatar

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Alamy

Paul Cézanne, The Card Players (1892-1893)

Sold for: $259 million

Sold in April 2011 to: State Of Qatar

Alamy

Rembrandt, Pendant portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit (1634)

Sold for: $180 million

Sold in September 2015 to: The Rijksmuseum Louvre

Alamy

Pablo Picasso, Les Femmes d'Alger (“Version O”) (1955)

Sold for: $170.4 million

Sold in May 2015 to: Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani

Alamy

Amedeo Modigliani, Nu Couche (1917-18)

Sold for: $170.4 million

Sold to: Liu Yiqian

Alamy

Gustav Klimt, Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912)

Sold for $150 million:

Sold in 2016 to an unidentified buyer.

Alamy

Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud (1969)

Sold for: $142.4 million

Sold in November 2013 to: Elaine Wynn

Alamy

Edvard Munch, The Scream (1895)

Sold for: $119.9 million

Sold in May 2012 to: Leon Black