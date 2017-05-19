Hall of Fame of Most Expensive Paintings
Jean-Michel Basquiat joins the realm of great artists with one of the most expensive paintings.
Jean-Michel Basquiat "Untitled" (1982) sold record-breaking $110.5 million at auction. His work has now joined the hall of fame of million dollar paintings.
Thursday night, Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1982 work "Untitled" sold for a record-breaking $110.5 million at auction. This is the highest amount paid for U.S.-produced work. The piece is one of the creations to be auctioned during the Impressionist and Modern Art evening sale May 16, 2017.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the founder of the Contemporary Art Foundation and large online fashion mall, Zozotown, revealed himself to be the buyer.
Basquiat's work has now joined the hall of fame of million dollar paintings along side Pablo Picasso Francis Bacon, Leonardo da Vinci and others.
Here is a a list of the top most expensive paintings to date.
Paul Gauguin, Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) (1982)
Sold for: ~$300 million
Sold in February 2015 to: State of Qatar
Paul Cézanne, The Card Players (1892-1893)
Sold for: $259 million
Sold in April 2011 to: State Of Qatar
Rembrandt, Pendant portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit (1634)
Sold for: $180 million
Sold in September 2015 to: The Rijksmuseum Louvre
Pablo Picasso, Les Femmes d'Alger (“Version O”) (1955)
Sold for: $170.4 million
Sold in May 2015 to: Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani
Amedeo Modigliani, Nu Couche (1917-18)
Sold for: $170.4 million
Sold to: Liu Yiqian
Gustav Klimt, Adele Bloch-Bauer II (1912)
Sold for $150 million:
Sold in 2016 to an unidentified buyer.
Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud (1969)
Sold for: $142.4 million
Sold in November 2013 to: Elaine Wynn
Edvard Munch, The Scream (1895)
Sold for: $119.9 million
Sold in May 2012 to: Leon Black