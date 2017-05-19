Drink + Food Podcast
War-Time Drinking: Life Behind Bars, Episode 4
On this special Memorial Day episode, we talk about what people were drinking during World War II on both the war front and home front.
Join The Daily Beast’s Drink + Food editor Noah Rothbaum (@NRothbaum) and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich DavidWondrich) as they discuss the greatest bartenders of all time and how they changed what the world drinks. On this special Memorial Day episode, learn about war-time drinking during World War II. Edited by Alex Skjong
