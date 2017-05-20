Head to Toe in Designer Clothes, Pippa Middleton Weds Hedge Fund Manager

Pippa Middleton arrived at her wedding today in a spectacular gown by British designer Giles Deacon.

Deacon has long been the hot favorite for the job, and today his role as Pippa’s bridal designer of choice was confirmed when, shortly before noon, Pippa arrived in an open top vintage car at the small country church of St Marks' in Englefield, Berkshire for her marriage to City financier James Matthews.

Despite a grey and overcast day and a gloomy weather forecast, the rain held off for her arrival at the quaint church, not far from her parents’ home.

Justin Tallis/Getty

Kate Middleton was pictured arriving with a gaggle of young page boys and bridesmaids – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The bespoke outfits were created by the children’s wear designers Pepa & Co.

Samir Hussein/Getty

And, yes, George was wearing knee high socks.

In a touching moment, Kate was pictured carefully arranging Pippa’s bridal train at the entrance to the church.

Pippa’s mother, Carole, wore a happy pink dress with matching hat, and the groom wore a traditional morning suit.

Pippa, who arrived at the church on her father Michael’s arm, wore Manolo Blahnik shoes and a tiara by Chelsea jeweler Robinson Pelham, and clutched a bridal bouquet by Lavender Green, containing peony, sweat pea, freesia, waxflower and green bell.

After the ceremony guests will be treated to a Scottish-themed reception, with haggis canapes, (haggis is a traditional Scottish dish made of offal cooked in a sheep’s stomach) washed down with Scottish whisky, to mark her husband’s Highland connections - the Matthews family own a castle, Glen Afric, and 10,000-acre estate 15 miles from Loch Ness in the Highlands.

Samir Hussein/Getty

Guests have been asked to change clothes ahead of the evening celebrations, set to take place in giant glass marquee erected in the Middleton back garden.