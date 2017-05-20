Prince George Told Off by Kate Middleton at Pippa's Wedding

Yes, even royal kids can drive their parents demented.

In a reassuring moment for struggling parents everywhere, a tearful Prince George was photographed getting a right royal telling off from his mother, Kate Middleton today, after an as-yet unrevealed indiscretion at his auntie Pippa’s all-star wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate was pictured wagging her finger at George outside the small country church of St Marks' in Englefield, Berkshire where Pippa was exchanging vows with her new husband.

George was among a gaggle of young page boys and bridesmaids at the wedding, also including his sister Princess Charlotte. The children’s bespoke outfits were created by the design house Pepa & Co.

George, wearing his customary knee-high socks, was sternly reprimanded by his mother outside the church, although, to be fair on the kid, it must be trying to be constantly shoe-horned into knee high socks.

The cause of his transgression remains unknown although Prince William has previously suggested George has a mischievous streak, referring to him as ‘a little monkey’.

The royal telling-off was one of the few moments that did not go like clockwork at the society wedding of the year.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle did not attend the wedding ceremony itself, but is expected to be spirited into the reception and party this evening, which is due to take place in a gigantic glass marquee erected in the Middleton garden.

In her absence, Roger Federer provided some celebrity wattage.

Pippa’s wedding gown was made, as expected, by British designer Giles Deacon.

Pippa arrived at the church on her father Michael’s arm, wearing Manolo Blahnik shoes and a tiara by Chelsea jeweler Robinson Pelham. She clutched a bridal bouquet by Lavender Green, containing peony, sweat pea, freesia, waxflower and green bell.

Guests have been asked to change into a second set of clothes for this evening’s celebrations.