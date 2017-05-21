2017 Billboard Music Awards: How to Watch Live

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are set to air Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m ET in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the fourth time, rapper and actor Ludacris will host along with first-timer Vanessa Hudgens.

Some of Billboard’s tops charters will take the stage to perform. Nicki Minaj is set to open, and throughout the night, Drake, Celine Dion, and Camila Cabello are just a few who plan to grace the stage. Miley Cyrus will return to the Billboard stage to world-premiere her new single “Malibu,” while breakthrough artist Julia Michaels will debut her new single “Issues.”

With over 50 categories, The Chainsmokers and Drake are tied at the top of the list with 22 nominations for the night, including Top Artist and Top Song Sales. Twenty One Pilots follows with 17 nominations, then Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyoncé with 8. You can view a complete list of this year’s nominees here.

How to Watch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Viewers can vote for their Top Social Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement Award right before streaming the pre-show live on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.

At 8 p.m. ET, you can catch the 2017 Billboard Music Awards live on ABC.

To live stream the show, you’ll need a cable login and to live in a select city.