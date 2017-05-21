Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 3: How to Watch Live Stream Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers, will take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, on Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers lead the conference finals 2-0 after a 130 - 86 record-setting blowout against the Celtics Friday night. During the game, JR Smith brought the Cavs fans to their feet with a half-time buzzer beater.

After a rough first half for the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas had to sit out of for the rest of the game due to a left hip strain. The injury seemed significant and Thomas may have to miss the rest of the series according to reports.

Cavaliers set a franchise record for the most points scored in a NBA playoff game and largest margin win in the Eastern finals. This is also the Cavs 13th playoff straight victory, tying them with the Los Angeles Lakers for a NBA record.

How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3

Watch Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, on TNT.

Live stream the game using Watch TNT.