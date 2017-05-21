Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Announce Presidential Run on SNL: ‘We Need More Poise and Less Noise’

“I think that it’s a real possibility.”

That’s how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addressed the question as to whether or not he is thinking of running for President of the United States in 2020, a question posed by GQ’s Caity Weaver in a particularly great recent profile of Johnson.

“Personally, I feel that if I were president,” he continued, “poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn't agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think [Trump’s] doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

Well, hosting the 42nd season finale of Saturday Night Live, Johnson was joined in the monologue by Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks, sporting their embroidered bathrobes while welcoming the action star to the illustrious 5-Timers Club.

And then it happened. After shooing Baldwin away for his myriad peccadilloes, Johnson and Hanks announced that they would be running for president together in 2020.

“It’s just that, when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong, capable leaders—leaders who care about this country, and care about its people,” said Johnson.

“Dwayne, that kind of sounds like you and me,” added Hanks. “I guess we gotta do it!”

Confetti rained down from the skies, as did Johnson/Hanks 2020 banner.

Given the current state of things, it doesn’t sound like a half-bad idea.