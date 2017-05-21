First Ever Russian-Speaking Pride March in NYC

This weekend, LGBTIQ immigrants from countries of the former Soviet Union held the first ever Russian-speaking pride march in New York City. Several hundred people marched down the boardwalk in Brighton Beach. The gloomy weather and occasional rain did not dampen the jubilant atmosphere.

The organizers, some of whom recently received asylum in the U.S. after fleeing persecution in Russia, felt the march was needed. They perceive that many of their Russian-speaking neighbors in Brooklyn and elsewhere in New York have not adopted the tolerant values of the city, instead still clinging to the widely-accepted homophobia of their ex-Soviet homelands.

“I was shocked how many people still retain the same attitudes and values toward our LGBTIQ community, not welcoming us because we are queer,” said Lyosha Gorshkov, co-president of the Russian Speaking American LGBT Association, who came up with the idea for the march. “They don’t see us, and I decided we have to do something to make Brighton Beach safe for all of us.”

Konstantin Sergeyev

Konstantin Sergeyev “There is enough kielbasa [sausage] for everyone!” A very Eastern European call for inclusiveness, referencing the Soviet food shortages.

Konstantin Sergeyev One of the main messages was a simple one: visibility, to remind people that queer people are part of the larger immigrant community.

Konstantin Sergeyev The NYPD escorted the march, but there were no incidents which would have required their intervention.

Konstantin Sergeyev RUSA-LGBT, the march organizers, aim to represent people from all the post-Soviet countries.

Konstantin Sergeyev A large number of Russian-speaking immigrants still hold negative views towards people whom they describe as “sexual minorities.”

Konstantin Sergeyev The Rude Mechanical Orchestra provided the music.

Konstantin Sergeyev Several hundred people took part in the march despite the gloomy weather.

Konstantin Sergeyev Due to the weather, the boardwalk was relatively empty, with the few onlookers generally reacting with either curiosity or confusion. Some older residents asked what the march was for.

Konstantin Sergeyev Dima, a resident of Brighton Beach, was eager to express his displeasure with the march to the media. “Stay at home, do whatever you want but so that people don’t see it. Today, to allow THIS [referring to the parade], for Russian-speakers… They shouldn’t allow it. I’m not saying they should kill them, although if it were up to me… but these marches should not be allowed. First this, and what’s next?”

Konstantin Sergeyev However, others nearby did not share his point of view. “They are people just like you. They are not hurting anybody.”

Konstantin Sergeyev “Let’s wave hello to the helicopter. Oh, it’s the police!”

Konstantin Sergeyev Masha Gessen, the outspoken journalist, expressed her support for the community. “This is what pride looks like. Pride is political. Over the last couple of decades some people may have forgotten that. Pride is about going into a place where it’s going to be frightening, where not everybody has come to see LGBTIQ people as human beings, and it was wonderful to walk down this boardwalk and seeing people looking at us out the windows, and waving at us.”