Photographers Capture African Culture in All Its Richness

30 photographers present a collection of photographs that celebrates a diversity of culture and confronts the misconceptions of Africa seen as a place of poverty, disease and war.

Andrew Esiebo

Taking selfies in Lagos, Nigeria. @andrewesiebo

Austin Merrill

Three boys from the junior school of Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, race on the school’s track before the morning assembly. @austin_merrill

Edward Echwalu

A female boxer trains inside a makeshift gym in Katanga, Kampala, Uganda. @edward_echwalu

Idil Ibrahim

Girls play an afternoon dancing game in a village outside Kabwe, Zambia. Many of the people here are subsistence farmers who grow tomatoes, cabbage, kale, and other food. @i_am_idil

Jane Hahn

Riding over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. @janehahn

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

Ley Uwera

A young Congolese refugee in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. I was impressed by the look of her hair. @leyuwera1

Nana Kofi Acquah

Afro on purple. Silhouette of my daughter. Accra, Ghana. @africashowboy

Nichole Sobecki

A makeshift photo studio in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. @nicholesobecki

Peter DiCampo

Poolside scene at a hotel in Grand-Bassam, a popular beach community outside of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. @pdicampo

Ricci Shryock

An accountant gets his shoes shined on his way to work in Conakry, Guinea. @ricci_s

Sam Vox

A school girl tries to measure the size of a fish at Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa. The aquarium has more than 3,000 creatures from the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. @sam.vox

Yagazie Emezi

Face-off in buns and florals. Two models backstage during Africa Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria. @yagazieemezi

Tom Saater

Ginika is on her way to join thousands of Nigerian law graduates being called to the bar in Abuja, Nigeria. @tomsaater

Malin Fezehai

Children playing in a village near Zaria, Nigeria. @malinfezehai