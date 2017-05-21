STUNNING
Photographers Capture African Culture in All Its Richness
30 photographers present a collection of photographs that celebrates a diversity of culture and confronts the misconceptions of Africa seen as a place of poverty, disease and war.
30 photographers present a collection of photographs that celebrates a diversity of culture and confronts the misconceptions of Africa seen as a place of poverty, disease and war.
Andrew Esiebo
Taking selfies in Lagos, Nigeria. @andrewesiebo
Austin Merrill
Three boys from the junior school of Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, race on the school’s track before the morning assembly. @austin_merrill
Edward Echwalu
A female boxer trains inside a makeshift gym in Katanga, Kampala, Uganda. @edward_echwalu
Idil Ibrahim
Girls play an afternoon dancing game in a village outside Kabwe, Zambia. Many of the people here are subsistence farmers who grow tomatoes, cabbage, kale, and other food. @i_am_idil
Jane Hahn
Riding over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. @janehahn
Ley Uwera
A young Congolese refugee in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo. I was impressed by the look of her hair. @leyuwera1
Nana Kofi Acquah
Afro on purple. Silhouette of my daughter. Accra, Ghana. @africashowboy
Nichole Sobecki
A makeshift photo studio in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. @nicholesobecki
Peter DiCampo
Poolside scene at a hotel in Grand-Bassam, a popular beach community outside of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. @pdicampo
Ricci Shryock
An accountant gets his shoes shined on his way to work in Conakry, Guinea. @ricci_s
Sam Vox
A school girl tries to measure the size of a fish at Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa. The aquarium has more than 3,000 creatures from the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. @sam.vox
Yagazie Emezi
Face-off in buns and florals. Two models backstage during Africa Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria. @yagazieemezi
Tom Saater
Ginika is on her way to join thousands of Nigerian law graduates being called to the bar in Abuja, Nigeria. @tomsaater
Malin Fezehai
Children playing in a village near Zaria, Nigeria. @malinfezehai