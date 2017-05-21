Warriors vs. Spurs Game 3: How to Watch Live Stream Online

Game 3 of the Western Conference will take place on Saturday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas.

The Golden State Warriors lead the series 2-0 after a 136-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

With a bad ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series, small forward Kawhi Leonard sat out of Game 2, which may set back the whole team.

Leonard attended Friday’s practice but did not participate. He admits his ankle is not ready for action. The team confirmed he will not play in Saturday’s game.

Will the Warriors win? Saturday will tell.

How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Finals, Game 3

Watch Game 3 of the finals on Saturday, May 20, 9 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

Live stream the game using the ESPN app or NBC Sports.