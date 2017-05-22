Disgusting: There’s A D.C. Bar Serving ‘Pill Cosby’ Drinks

Just last week, Bill Cosby claimed racism as the motive for the at least 60 allegations of rape, drugging, and abuse against him, many from women who say they were awake but unable to fight his attacks because of the Quaaludes he slipped them.

Sixty women.

This week came word that a new bar in Washington, D.C. was serving a cocktail called the “Pill Cosby.”

The tequila-based, hibiscus beverage is garnished with a lime and giant, empty pill capsules.

The bar, called Diet Starts Monday, is an experimental concept restaurant that features menu items like a “fried chicken sandwich on a glazed donut bun with plantains.” It is also a retail store that sells sneakers and shirts with tongue-in-cheek phrases like “I only work out to fit designer clothes.”

The store’s co-founders, Davin Gentry, John Geiger and Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, say the drink’s name was designed to bring awareness to drugging in bars, the Washingtonian reports.

“It lets people be a little more aware,” says Gentry.

Visitors to the restaurant seem more than aware about the disgusting use of date-rape drugs.

“Came in here really excited to try the delicious chicken,” a reviewer on Yelp writes. “Then I was reminded of the time a stranger drugged my drink, took me to a hotel room and raped me while I was awake but I could not move or scream.”

Another review reads: “Naming a drink ‘Pill Cosby’ doesn't end rape culture, it normalizes, perpetuates, and makes light of it.”

After Twitter exploded over the poorly-named cocktail, the bar removed the drink from its menu, tweeting, "This drink was not made with any intent to offend anyone, especially not victims of rape. We take full responsibility."

The beverage isn't the first Cosby-related cocktail in the world. New York City's GB58 bar boasts a "Cosby shot," which is a "Chocolate Jell-O pudding shot…the rest is unknown…you’re just going to have to drink at your own risk."

Woof.