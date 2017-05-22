MAGIC
Donald Trump Touched an Orb on His Trip to Saudi Arabia. The Internet Went WILD.
So many glorious memes.
President Donald Trump is on his first trip abroad and made a swing by Saudi Arabia this weekend.
While on the trip, Trump helped open the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, CNN reports. Alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump “activated” the center by touching a globe that lit up.
The globe ended up looking like a giant orb from Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings. So naturally the Internet went wild and delivered a plethora of glorious memes. Enjoy.