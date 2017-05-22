Donald Trump Touched an Orb on His Trip to Saudi Arabia. The Internet Went WILD.

President Donald Trump is on his first trip abroad and made a swing by Saudi Arabia this weekend.

While on the trip, Trump helped open the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, CNN reports. Alongside Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump “activated” the center by touching a globe that lit up.

The globe ended up looking like a giant orb from Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings. So naturally the Internet went wild and delivered a plethora of glorious memes. Enjoy.