James Corden’s Moving Manchester Tribute: ‘Caring People With Community at Its Core’

Late Monday night, the world was shaken by the news of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The explosion, reportedly the work of a suicide bomber, occurred at Manchester Arena—a 20,000-capacity concert venue—and left 19 people dead at the time of writing, as well as more than 50 injured.

“The blast occurred in a public area at the entrance to the venue moments after Grande had finished her set with an encore performance of the tour’s eponymous anthem, ‘Dangerous Woman,’” reported The Daily Beast. “Authorities are treating the explosion as a major terror attack. If confirmed, it would be the first such strike in Manchester in more than two decades—but only the latest concert targeted by terrorists.”

While most late-night talk shows had already taped prior to the attack, The Late Late Show host James Corden, who hails from London, England, shot an additional segment that paid tribute to both the city of Manchester, and the victims of the tragic attack.

“Good evening. While taping our show earlier tonight, we heard the horrific news coming out of Manchester in England. There had been an incident at Ariana Grande’s concert. We still have no real information about what’s happening. All we know is the tragic news that there are multiple fatalities, and many injuries,” said Corden, tears forming in his eyes.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight.

“Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things. Great football teams in Man City, Man United. It’s famous for incredible music—Oasis and Joy Division. It was the birthplace of the leader of the suffragettes; it’s the home of the inventor of the first computer. It’s a place full of comedy and curries and character.

“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester tonight.”

Watch Corden’s moving speech below: