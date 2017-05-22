People Offer Shelter With #RoomForManchester After Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy

An explosion in Manchester, England, at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night has killed at least 19 people and left more than 50 injured.

The cause of the explosion that occurred at 10:30 p.m. is not yet known, but Greater Manchester Police said the blast was being "treated as a terror incident.” They ask those in the vicinity to stay away from the area.

Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for those in Manchester.

#RoomForManchester is also trending, as people take to Twitter to volunteer local shelters for those affected, as well as details.

