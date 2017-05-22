Warriors vs. Spurs Game 4: How to Watch Live Stream Online

Game 4 of the Western Conference finals takes place on Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET in San Antonio, Texas.

The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-0 after over the San Antonio Spurs after a 120-108 win on Saturday night.

This makes it the Golden State Warriors’ 11th win during the playoffs. The entire starting five for the Warriors came through with double-digit points, including Kevin Durant, with a game high of 33 points and Stephen Curry following with 21 points.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, center/forward David Lee will join his teammates Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker to sit out Game 4 after partially tiring his patella (knee) during the first quarter of Game 3. There is no word as to if his injury will require surgery.

The Golden State Warriors have the chance to sweep the San Antonio Spurs to become Western Conference Champions tonight. If so, this will make it their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

With some many injured players, Game 4 is make or break for the Spurs. We will see what the Spurs are really made of tonight.

